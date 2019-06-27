Alice Jay Thomas, 87, of Tallahassee and formerly of Mexico Beach, passed away on June 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, William Bernard Thomas.

Alice was born in Greenville, NC and spent most of her life in Port St. Joe, FL. She was an avid golfer and bridge player. She was a member of St. James Episcopal in Port St. Joe.

Other survivors include three children, Diane Atchison of Mexico Beach; Lawrence Bowen (Gay) of Jacksonville; and Brad Bowen (Paige) of Montgomery, AL; seven grandchildren, Brian Webb; Olivia Bowen; Garrett Bowen; Wyatt Bowen; Paige Bowen; Leslie DeRouin; and Will Bowen; and four great grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by one grandchild, Tripp Atchison.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, June 29 at St. James Episcopal Church in Port St. Joe. The family will receive friends from 11-11:30 a.m. Donations can be sent to a charity of choice. Lifesong (850/627-1111 or lifesongfunerals.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.

