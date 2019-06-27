Not knowing quite what to write about on this day, it became obvious very quickly. My daughters are with me for a few weeks until they start their new jobs and move on with their lives. They both have dogs, one smaller sized poodle (Miniature) and one extra-large sized poodle (Standard). I was tasked with “watching” them while they got ready for the day.

Figuring I would just be sitting at the table writing, I volunteered to be the dog-sitter. I retrieved both of their dog beds and brought them into the dining room where I was sitting at the table working. The big dog has a big bed and the smaller dog has a smaller bed. I put them on the floor and instructed the dogs to sit down and watch for birds out the window.

Of course the little dog, who is older, immediately jumped in the bigger bed, leaving the larger dog to try to fit into the smaller bed. He just kind of flattened it and oozed off the sides, but he tried.

Which of course begs the question, “Why the other fellow’s is always better?” Whether it be his house, his lawnmower or his fancy truck or sports car. I guess you could throw in spouses and significant others or whatever they’re calling them these days.

We all suffer from the “Grass is Always Greener” every once in a while. Did you ever wonder where that phrase came from? The fellow who gets credit for it is “Erasmus from Rotterdam.” I guess folks used to use where they were from in their names, you know like “Roy from Pascagoula” or “Leon from Apalachicola.”

Well Erasmus said this in Latin and another fellow translated it to English in the late 1500’s. Basically, he said, “The corn in another man’s ground seems ever more fertile and plentiful than our own does.” You see why it ended up being “The grass is always greener.”

As far as the corn goes, my good buddy who keeps a garden next to mine, can definitely say that my corn is better than his. I say this not because my corn is any better, but because it is still there. We recently had a big storm come through that flattened his corn to the ground. So, he can honestly say that my corn is better than his (and not feel bad about it). I will be happy to give him part of my corn crop.

As far as the grass always being greener, I can definitely say that. The reason is that with my daughters home, I have a total of three dogs “degreening” or “spotifying” my front lawn. Therefore, pick any neighbor close to me and their grass will be greener than mine.

I am giving them these little cubes of something that is supposed to lessen the “yellowing effect” on my grass. They sold these to me at the pet store, so they are safe. I can’t say that they are working though.

After reading the instructions, I figured out that I was supposed to be giving the big dog more of these treats than the little dog. It seems the best thing for the yellow spots is a lot of rain, which is free when it comes.

There are so many ways to look at things, I suppose you can always come up with something someone has that is “better than yours.” However, maybe we should just come up with all the things, people and relationships that we have that are priceless to us. I guess you could say, “Appreciate your own grass and even the yellow spots.”

