As of Friday, 201 Reid Ave. will be showcasing an exhibit of rebuilding.

The Joe Center for the Arts opens its summer exhibit and first exhibit inside its walls since Hurricane Michael, with a reception 6-8 p.m. ET.

Entitled “Fins & Feathers,” the show is a multi-media celebration of “the beauty and diversity of our finned and feathered friends,” said Marcy Trahan of The Joe.

Artists will showcase their talents via paintings, sculpture, wood carvings, photography and other three-dimensional mediums.

Guest judge Janis Galbraith Fitch will select the Judge’s Choice award of $100 in the “Fins” and “Feathers” categories before the reception while visitors may vote for the “People’s Choice” award.

“Everyone will find a favorite,” Trahan said.

“Fins & Feathers,” however, will be much more than an art exhibit, with a series of workshops and programs for families, kids and adults, scheduled next week and continuing until exhibit close Aug. 16.

Family Art classes will be held 3-5 p.m. ET each Wednesday, beginning July 3 with a look at “microscopic art.”

Participants will be able to look at fins, feathers and other items under the microscope and create a bit of fun art from what was seen.

Future Family Art classes will focus on flying birds, the Japanese art of fish printing, stained glass fish and water bottle fish, among other entertaining art projects.

More broad-based presentations scheduled include fishing tips from Capt. Phil Cox and Kevin Burdette; a talk about coastal shorebirds from Bonnie Samuelson from Florida Audubon; and Jessica Swindall from the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center talking hardbacks.

And, “Fish & Feathers” is not the only show around as The Joe returns to its feet.

Beginning Saturday, July 13 and continuing 1-3 p.m. on the five Saturdays to follow, residents, artists or not, may add their personalized panel to the “quilt” The Joe is creating as part of its “Blue Tarp Project.”

The quilt is intended as a document to the impact of Hurricane Michael on the community.

“Bring a photograph, a poem, a symbol that represents our experience before, during and after the storm to be added to the tarp,” Trahan said. “This will be an opportunity to record your story about Michael’s impact.

“We all have a story and sharing leads to healing.”

The folks at The Joe will be happy to provide some guidelines to those not quite sure how to express their thoughts and the stories will be assembled into a video for the “One Year After” exhibit scheduled to open at The Joe in October.

The Joe Center for the Arts is a non-profit community arts center dedicated to educating, exhibiting, partnering and inspiring through the arts. Newly renovated after Michael, The Joe includes a climate-controlled gallery, classroom space and handicap-accessible restrooms.

Unless otherwise noted, programs and exhibits at The Joe are free and open to the public during gallery hours.