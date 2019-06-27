On Friday, June 14, 2019, Robert "Bob" Valentine passed away peacefully in his home in Port St. Joe after losing a battle with cancer from the effects of Agent Orange. He was 73.

Born Oct. 4, 1945, to Robert C. and Doris (Flagg) Valentine, he attended school in Worcester, Massachusetts before joining the Army at age 21. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving for more than two years.

He loved to travel and after retiring as a machinist/tool & dye, bought a motor home and traveled, with his wife and dog, Pico, all over the United States for three years before settling in Port St Joe. Bob loved to fish and spent countless hours sitting on the beach by the Gulf, sometimes catching a few. He had a group of guys that got together weekly for a friendly game of poker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Catherine Clarke; and a brother, Richard Sargent, all of Worcester, Massacusetts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Julia Renee (Henderson) Valentine, Port St Joe; a beloved daughter, Mary Ellen Hilli, of Worcester, Massachusetts; admired stepdaughters, April Hargis, Bixby, Oklahoma, Wende Blackwell, Owasso, Oklahoma, and Dana Hughes, Jewell, Iowa; and brilliant stepson, Matthew Taylor, Claremore, Oklahoma; his younger brothers, Thomas Valentine and Reed Sargent and a sister, Sally Doda, all of Worcester, Massachusetts. Bob leaves behind his pride and joy of 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, along with much loved nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW, 1774 Trout Ave, in Port St. Joe, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 7.