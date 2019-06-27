The Port St. Joe Garden Club is taking a summer hiatus and will not hold general meetings during the months of July or August. However, the new board members are actively planning for the upcoming year. For example, they are exploring the possibility of hosting evening meetings for those who aren’t able to attend during the day. The meetings would occur on the second Thursday of each month September through May at 7 p.m. at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth St. Please contact Nancy Edwards for more details at 770-713-3267 or leave a message on the Port St Joe Garden Club Facebook page.

The club wrapped up the year with a June workshop in which members created nearly thirty floral arrangements that were displayed in local business establishments to celebrate National Garden Week. Several of the designs had a theme of “Beauty After the Storm.”

Evoking sentiments regarding both the devastation and the ongoing recovery in the wake of Hurricane Michael, native plant material was incorporated into these particular arrays. A thick slab of wood cut from a cypress tree (Taxodium distichum) downed by the storm provided a solid base for each arrangement. The background for the composition was a lime green fan of saw palmetto (Serenoa repens), a species recognized for its tenacious roots. Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides), which undergoes dormancy during times of stress only to revive later in a refreshing summer rain, lent the floral design a soft, comforting touch. Then for a final flourish, deep green fern fronds (Nephrolepsis exaltata) were interspersed to infuse uplifting notes.

The Port St. Joe Garden Club heartily encourages homeowners to paint their landscapes with Florida’s vibrant native wildflowers!