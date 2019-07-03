A long-lasting fireball that broke into several pieces over South Florida this morning was a piece of space junk expected to fall to Earth today.

Maj. Cody Chiles, spokesman of the US Air Force’s the Joint Force Space Component Command, said the debris was a Chinese CZ3 rocket body reentering the atmosphere of the southeastern portion of the country.

Chiles said the Air Force was tracking the debris, which many Floridians saw glow and break up around 2:15 a.m.

“I wasn’t even sure what I was seeing,” said David Larenas, who was driving on Hypoluxo Road west of Lantana when he noticed the sky light up. “It looked like something out of the movies with this fireball and a long tail that was kind of like a cloud.”

At least two people called 911, with one telling the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office that the fireball was a “about 7 UFOs with a barrier around them in west Boynton.”

Mike Hankey, the operations manager for the American Meteor Society, said earlier this morning he was “100 percent sure” the lights were space debris breaking up in the atmosphere.

According to the website Satview.org, a piece of space junk was expected to reenter the atmosphere at about 7 a.m. this morning.

“The reentry time difference from estimate to fireball was just four hours and the distance from estimate to actual about 300 km, so this is the likely candidate,” Hankey said. “The reentry estimates are really just educated guess, so they are not exact.”

More than 20 people in Florida from St. Augustine to Key West reported seeing the fireball on the AMS website.

@NWSMiami Good morning! This shot through the sky at about 2:15 this morning...I took this photo & viewers have sent in video as well...Do you guys know what it is?pic.twitter.com/dNq39dTv7R

— Sandra Shaw (@wpbf_sandra)July 3, 2019

Did you see these impressive#fireballs in the sky? Getting numerous reports of bright#meteors over South#Florida at 2:19am this morning. Video is courtesy of Brent Hedeenpic.twitter.com/eeWfnBJLJ4

— Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV)July 3, 2019

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.

