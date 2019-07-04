Dear Editor,

Once again, it’s summer time and tourist season, and once again minor laws are broken daily. I sure would like our new mayor to encourage our Police Department to start enforcing at least two of these laws. Those who park in handicapped spaces and are not authorized to do so, and those who park in front of the store right on top of the bold lettering saying “NO PARKING / FIRE ZONE.” Some may say “so what,” but a law is a law. I see it as a blatant disregard of the law, like saying “it doesn’t apply to me, I’m special.” They’re thumbing their noses at the Police saying “naw naw na naw naw.” By the way, “NO PARKING” applies to golf carts, too. Come on guys, hand out a few tickets!

Dennis Maulding

Port St. Joe