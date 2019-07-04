As we celebrate our country’s independence, I’d like to ask you to consider praying for the United States to become more dependent.

I’m not minimizing how celebratory and significant it was when the thirteen colonies declared their independence from Britain. I join fellow Americans every Fourth of July, grateful to be living in this amazing country.

I love America. I have no doubt you do, too. I wonder, though, if we, as a nation, have inadvertently become too independent. Perhaps we need to consider how much our nation needs God’s guidance. I realize the people of our country have always been at odds with each other – even in the early days when many, if not most, were Christians. But we mustn’t give up seeking wisdom from the God of all wisdom, Who doesn’t have a political agenda.

I’m confident if we (as individuals and as a nation) humbly seek God’s direction with all our hearts, as if we’re convinced we can’t survive without His guidance, we could be a country whose values and priorities God can bless.

What could happen if we chose to practice Proverbs 3:6 (ESV), “In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths”? What would happen if we allowed God to show us where our paths differ from His?

As we seek God, recognizing how desperately we need His direction, we’ll become better equipped as a nation to help our own people and other countries. The more America realizes her dependence upon God, the stronger she’ll be. The more dependent we are on Him, the less likely we are to implode as a nation. Will you join me in praying for our country – including our leaders and those running for office?

Father, we praise You for Your wisdom, power and magnificent holiness. We’re thankful for Your faithfulness and extravagant mercy. It is because of Your greatness and compassionate nature that we humbly come before You, praying for America.

Forgive us for our growing independence from You. Help us see the catastrophic future for our country if we continue to trust in our own way. Give us wisdom to seek You and Your ways so you can use the United States of America for Your purposes and glory.

America needs You, Lord. We are completely dependent upon You.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com