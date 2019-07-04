Kenneth Randal Miller, known for his love of family, sense of humor, and hard work ethic, passed from this life due to natural causes on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born in Tallahassee, FL on January 24, 1961 to Kenneth and Beverly Frederick Miller. Although he traveled for work for many years, several years ago he chose to settle down in Port St. Joe, FL in order to be close to his family. He enjoyed his most recent job at the Piggly Wiggly where he was able to interact with the public and bring a smile to people’s faces. Easy-going, friendly, and always ready to make a joke, he was loved by all who knew him. Known as “Uncle Randy” to his many nieces and nephews who adored him, he loved to dote on them and had special nicknames for each one.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters Paula (Jon) Griner of Tallahassee, FL, Kathy (Roger) Thomas of Port St. Joe, FL and brother Charles ‘Chuck’ Miller of Ocala, FL; eight nieces, two nephews, and 6 nephews-in-law; a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m. EST at the United Pentecostal Church on 309 6th Street in Port St. Joe, FL.