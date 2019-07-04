Mr. Larry Wayne Branch, 70, passed away on June 28, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee, Fl. Larry is the son of the late W. J. (Ralph) Branch and Ouida Branch.

After graduating from Port St. Joe High School, Larry served in the US Army as a Drill SGT, was married, then attended FSU and started a family. He had a long career with AAA Cooper Transportation in Tallahassee and retired as the Terminal Manager in 2006. After retirement, he shared a lot of fun filled time with family and friends in Port St. Joe, beaching, boating and fishing. He also enjoyed golfing and hunting with the guys. Larry had a kind heart and shared a lending hand and comforting smile with everyone he knew.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Branch Kennedy (Tim), and sister-in-law Deda Sheffield. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gilda Gilbert Branch; two daughters, Karrie and Julie Branch; and Granddaughter, Olivia Branch; a sister Laney Branch Walker (Johnny) and a brother Jerry Branch (Pat); a sister-in-law Diane Gilbert; brothers-in-law Wilkie, Victor and Paul Gilbert; 12 nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 6, 2019 at the Highland View Baptist Church in Port St. Joe, Fl. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. EST and the service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BAYSAVERS, 115 Allen Memorial Way, Port St. Joe, FL 32456, in memory of Mr. Branch