Two Franklin County residents were charged after crashing a Porsche off a boat ramp and into the water off Indian Pass on Sunday.

Felton Gay, Jr., 55, of Apalachicola and Penelope Hall, 54, of Carrabelle, were charged with careless driving and failure to report a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Porsche Cayenne driven by Gay was traveling eastbound on Indian Pass Road when Gay failed to negotiate a right curve, traveled onto the westbound shoulder and onto a nearby boat ramp, according to the FHP.

Hall was a passenger.

The Porsche was propelled from the ramp and into the water, according to the FHP.

Both occupants were safely removed from the vehicle and brought to shore without injuries by bystanders, according to the FHP.

According to the FHP, the occupants fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival on scene but were found hours later by a deputy with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy returned the occupants to the scene, where charges were issued by FHP.