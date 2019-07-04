Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe has received the highest score for Overall Hospital Rating, ranking it No. 1 in Florida, from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC). The company’s top ranking is based on a comparison of how hospitals are rated by their patients on a government survey.

PRC’s 5-Star Awards are given to healthcare facilities, providers, outpatient service lines and inpatient units that scored at or above the 90th percentile for the Overall Quality of Care score in PRC’s database. The scores are based on data collected from patients who rate the hospital as “Excellent” when asked about the overall quality of care in the post-discharge patient satisfaction survey.

“We are honored to be recognized as the highest rated healthcare facility in the state of Florida for PRC’s Overall Hospital Rating,” said Roger Hall, president of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. “We will continue raising the bar for healthcare in our region and strive to provide excellent care to our patients in a safe, compassionate, environment.”

PRC Achievement Awards also recognize organizations at the facility, department or unit level for enhancing their patients’ perception of care by focusing on Key Drivers of Excellence. Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf also received the following 5-Star Overall Quality of Care awards:

• 5-Star Inpatient Services – Overall Hospital Rating (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, or HCAHPS, Survey)

• 5-Star Outpatient Laboratory – Overall Quality of Care

• 5-Star Gulf Coast Pediatric Outpatient Surgery – Overall Quality of Care

• 5-Star Medical Surgical Unit – Overall Hospital Rating (HCAHPS)

• 5-Star Outpatient Surgery Services – Overall Hospital Rating (Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey)

“Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf is truly pleased to receive this recognition by PRC,” said Robin Godwin, the hospital’s vice president of nursing. “Our associates and healthcare providers continuously demonstrate our dedication and commitment to providing those we are blessed to serve with compassionate, personalized care.”

For more information about Sacred Heart on the Gulf, please visit healthcare.ascension.org. For more information about the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services visit www.cms.gov or www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare