This Independence Day offers a full calendar of events to celebrate the holiday.

From fireworks to art shows to the Cape San Blas Lighthouse, there are no shortage of activities over the next few days.

Here are some suggestions.

Fourth of July Fireworks. Tonight, the cities of Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka will shoot off fireworks when darkness falls, roughly 10 p.m. ET in Port St. Joe and 9 p.m. ET in Wewahitchka. In Port St. Joe, the fireworks will be shot from Clifford Sims Park out over St. Joseph Bay; in Wewahitchka fireworks will be shot from Lake Alice Park.

Due to the circumstances following Hurricane Michael, Mexico Beach will not be putting on a fireworks show.

Community meet-and-greet at Lake Alice. From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. CT today, The Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation will hold a community meet-and-greet at Lake Alice Park. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers off the grill, chips and drinks and folks can learn about the outreach of the Tallahassee-based non-profit.

‘God and Country’ family fun night. First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe will host its annual God and Country Family Fun Night beginning 7 p.m. ET tonight in the church parking lot at U.S. 98 and Third Street. Live entertainment will be provided by The Pachitla Creek Pickers and ICMA Vocal Duo the Year Cori and Kelly will take over at 8:30 p.m. There will be free food and fun in the form of kids activities, a petting zoo, water slide and bounce houses, backyard games and other surprises. And, at 10 p.m. ET, there will be fireworks over the Bay. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.

Farmers Market Saturday. The Port St. Joe SaltAir Farmers Market, now in its 12th year, returns Saturday to City Commons Park adjacent to Port St. Joe City Hall, at the intersection of Reid Ave. and Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd. The market is held 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET the first and third Saturdays of every month. At the market you may find fresh seasonal produce, jewelry, tie dye, carved woodwork and much more. The Ukulele Orchestra of the Forgotten Coast will be at the market starting at 9 a.m. ET playing a set of Patriotic Songs commemorating Independence Day.

Climb the lighthouse. The Cape San Blas Lighthouse and Gift Shop, located in Port St. Joe’s George Core Park, is back open and operating on hours for the season.

The lighthouse and gift shop are open 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET Wednesday through Saturday.

Venture to the top of the lighthouse, nearly 100 feet high, and check out one of the best views around.

The cost to climb is $5. Children under 12, but at least 44-inches tall, may climb for $3.

No flip-flops, sturdy shoes needed to climb.

Check out the new exhibit at The Joe Center for the Arts. The Joe has a new show, “Fins and Feathers” which runs into August. The Joe is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturdays. The Joe is located at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe. Each Saturday, 1-3 p.m. ET, the public also has the opportunity to contribute to the Blue Tarp Project documenting the before, during and after of Hurricane Michael.