Thomas Jackson “Jack” Burch, 73 of Mexico Beach, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in Miramar Beach, Florida. Jack was born in Clewiston, Florida, May 9, 1946 to the late Thomas Leroy Burch and Florence “Sally” (Roberts) Burch and lived in Mexico Beach for the past eight years. He retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service that included two tours of Vietnam and later retired from the United States Civil Service. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Martha (Sapp) Burch of Mexico Beach; daughters, Pamela Moore and her husband Dwight of Kansas, Miki Jordan and her husband Lance of Georgia; his step-daughter, Marie Morris and her husband Pat of South Carolina; brothers, Robert “Bob” Burch of Port St. Joe and Michael Burch of Tampa; grandchildren, Daniel, Caitlyn, Makenna, Ali, Chloe and Alison; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Hill and his niece Tracy Hill.

Services to honor Jack’s life was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with full military honors.

Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.