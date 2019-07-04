Dear Editor,

I live on Marvin Ave. in Port St. Joe. My understanding is the two residential lots, the Whitfield property on the corner of 10th Street and Marvin Ave. that the Gulf County Board of Commissioners and staff purchased for parking at the Tenth Street Ball Park with TDC money and now own, is being maintained by the city of Port St. Joe. The county as all of you already know has the manpower along with more than adequate funding. They have been collecting the TDC fifth penny bed tax for five years and recently voted to collect it for another five years. The purchase of these two residential lots along with more property taken out of tax base is one of the many land purchases being made in this county due to poor judgment with our money by our elected officials.

Let’s star looking out for the best interests of our city.

Robert Branch

Port St. Joe