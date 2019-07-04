The Joe Center for the Arts opened its first exhibit since Hurricane Michael with a reception last Friday.

The exhibit is “Fins & Feathers” celebrates the beauty and diversity of all our finned and feathered friends.

Guest judge Janis Galbraith Fitch had a challenge.

“The works in this show were all so good that it was extremely difficult to narrow down my favorites to two in each category and even harder to choose first place in each,” Fitch said.

In the “Fins” category, Fitch made her selection based on the sense of movement and mood the artist created by using materials in an interesting, creative and skillful way.

The Judge’s Award went to Cindi Lanier for her painting, “School of Spades,” using the Japanese art of Gyotaku.

Honorable Mention was awarded to David Wentzell for “School of Fish,” which was sculpted from recycled beer cans into an undulating wave of swimming fish. Wentzel’s “School of Fish” was also voted the “People’s Choice” Award by the more than 120 attendees to the reception.

The “Feathers” category contained many high-quality works in a wide variety of mediums.

“Two pieces amazed me with how beautiful and well-crafted they were,” Fitch said.

Arthur Peters received the Judge’s Award for his “Northern Pintail Hen,” a detailed and very realistic wood carving.

Rick Matela received an Honorable Mention for his stained-glass creation titled “Osprey.”

The exhibit runs through Aug. 16.

The Joe is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Saturdays.

Family art classes are scheduled on Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m.

Special presentations are also scheduled throughout July and August. Check the schedule for those events on our web site: www.thejoecenter.org.

Each Saturday during the show, there will be an opportunity from 1-3 p.m. to add your panel to the Blue Tarp Project. This “quilt” will document the impact that Hurricane Michael has had on our community. Bring a photograph, a poem, a symbol that represents your experience “before, during, or after” to be added to the tarp. Also, this will be an opportunity for you to record your “story” about Michael’s impact.

These stories will be assembled into a video for the “One Year After” exhibit to be held at The Joe in October.