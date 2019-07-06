ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can brainstorm powerful plans. Take the time to get them noted and saved; your excellent ideas are worth the time and effort to make sure they aren't lost. It's OK to be wrapped up in your head but remember loved ones too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't panic if you make an inadvertent faux pas. Just pull your foot out of your mouth and relax because it is most likely that no one really noticed. Don't take slights personally; what others do is about them and not you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your brainpower could be maximized. You and a partner could have some illuminating discussions and devise excellent plans. Concentrate on what you want to manifest to bring more of it into your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Overall, it's likely getting better all the time. Choose to allow your optimism and faith in a beautiful future outweigh your concerns with minor details. Petty misunderstandings with a loved one will soon be forgotten.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Decide on a worthy goal and then do what it takes to achieve it. Every error can teach important lessons and bring you are one step closer to success. No self-shame, no self-blame, just learn from mistakes and move forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on home improvement. Polish things up or repurpose them rather than just buying something new. What you already have can fit the bill perfectly and be worth the effort to bring it up to date.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you feel like you are in a rut, expand your horizons to accommodate fresh new ideas and stay au courant. You may want to imitate someone with great people skills and try out some new moves at a social event.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opportunities for enlightenment can strike like lightening. You may learn something that will impact your future very favorably. Don't let an unexpected or negative response from a loved one mar your mood.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your best instincts are energized. Your imagination is triggered by group outings where you can be the star in sports or other competitive activities. Don't be afraid to show off your creative ideas or entertain others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Patience can bring huge rewards. Your big break may come by just maintaining your own consistent excellence and knowing that sooner or later a competitor will be overconfident or make a critical error.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you have placed someone on a pedestal don't knock them off. Support the people you admire and care about. A loved one could have some cool new ideas that will make your life together more satisfying.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Harness your creative and artistic imagination. You can add a mint leaf to garnish a glass of lemonade or sit down at an easel and paint a landscape. Your creative ideas are well worth sharing with loved ones.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may get a chance to flaunt a carefree lifestyle throughout the next three to four weeks. Because someone admires your abilities, you may be saddled with extra responsibilities in late August or early September. Rise to the occasion, but don't initiate anything new or make major changes of your own choosing. Hidden problems may also emerge in late September or early October, when your judgment is off-balance, so make no crucial decisions. By late October you may yearn to escape a cumbersome situation by taking a romantic vacation built for two or putting the moves on a fascinating new love interest. The very best time to switch jobs, commit your heart, or put important projects into motion is in late January or March.