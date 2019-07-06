PANAMA CITY — From silks and slings to the trapeze and ropes, Aerial Dance Panama City has plenty of options to get you into the air for a workout more fun than work.

“It’s basically dancing in the air. We offer multiple apparatuses,” Owner Brittany Gillespie said. “Anything you see in the circus, you can learn it here except anything flying.”

Meaning rather than going side to side, aerial athletes go up and down.

On Saturday, the studio offered a one-hour, Try Aerial Arts day for brand new students interested in trying out silks, slings and the static trapeze. If available in the schedule, the studio tries doing a free community event once a month

“A lot of people are intimidated to try it and they don’t want to come in a group with people who have been trying it for a while and most people end up staying with us,” she said. “Once you try it, you are addicted.”

Each silk can hold up to 2,500 pounds so there is virtually no risk of breaking the load. Most injuries, Gillespie said, come from tripping on mats; not from incidents involving being in the air or on an apparatus.

The gym also has a strict safety policy, only allowing new dancers to practice no higher than a few feet off the ground.

“What I love about aerial is, one, it’s fun. You’re having a great time and you don’t realize you’re working out until the next day,” she said, saying it’s easy to be distracted, laughing with friends to even realize the great workout you’re getting.

“And it’s all levels and all abilities. Anybody can do this — doesn’t matter your weight, height, we have men and women — everybody can do it and it’s so much fun.”

Gillespie has now been doing aerial for a decade, driven by her passion and the beauty of the art. Many of her students have used it as an outlet after the storm.

For Mark Sumner, husband to aerial teacher Linda Sumner, aerial dancing is his primary workout.

“I love coming here,” he said. “I’d lose my mind going to a gym.”

In three months of regular aerial workout time, Sumner claims athletes can climb all the way to the top of the rope.

“Part of it is strength, but most of it is building technique,” he said. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had exercising.”

This November, Aerial Dancer Panama City will be performing a show entitled “Whirlwinds” at Edgewater Beach Resort, reenacting the hurricane through the art of aerial dance. More information can be found online at AerialDancePanamaCity.com/student-showcase.

All class registrations take place online at AerialDancePanamaCity.com. Classes can be registered for individually or purchased in packages.