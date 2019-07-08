A half-scale Higgins Boat is now on display at the Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum, togetehr with a special exhibit about the women of that war.

The Higgins Boat gained fame during World War II as the primary delivery system for putting GIs ashore during amphibious landings. These vessels were used by personnel at Camp Gordon Johnston to perfect the procedures for the troops that were necessary to secure the beaches.

The Higgins Boat is a shallow-draft designed craft, able to navigate in shallow waters on to the beach and after unloading its cargo, reverse itself into the surf and return for more material or personnel, or to evacuate the wounded. This design, by Andrew Jackson Higgins, was the predominate landing craft in both the European and Pacific theaters.

This half-scale Higgins Boat was built by Martin Benbaruch of Martin Marine, and first displayed for Smithsonian Museum Day in Sept. 2015. Unfortunately, it was damaged by a passing storm and has been in storage since.

The Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp (WAAC) was created May 15, 1942, and converted to active duty status in the Army of the United States as WAC on Jul 1, 1943. Watch the video and browse the display on service women of World War II.

Stop in to view these two new special displays plus other fascinating and engaging exhibits the museum has to offer Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.