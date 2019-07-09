Medical Examiner Michael Bell said Palm Beach County likely had higher instances of drug-related deaths in certain cases because of the number of rehabilitation facilities and sober homes.

WEST PALM BEACH -- Though drug overdose deaths have slowed over the past few years, the number of deaths in Palm Beach County involving certain opioids were the highest in Florida in the first half of 2018.

The findings, based on autopsies, were compiled in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Medical Examiners Commission’s Drugs in Deceased Persons report, which shows the most recent count of statewide drug-related deaths. Palm Beach County had the highest number of instances in which either heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogs or morphine were present in the bodies of the deceased.

Heroin was found in 79 people, and was listed as the cause in 48 deaths. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was present in 157 people and caused 131 deaths. Fentanyl analogs, like aceytl fentanyl and carfentanil, were found in 87 people and caused 86 of those deaths. Morphine was found in 128 people, and was listed as the cause in 47 deaths in Palm Beach County. The report notes that heroin metabolizes in the body to morphine, which may lead to a higher count of morphine-related deaths and a lower count of heroin-related deaths.

>>RELATED: How Florida ignited the heroin epidemic

Medical examiners determined whether one of those drugs were merely present at the time of death or if one of the drugs caused the death. Multiple drugs were present in most of the state’s drug-related deaths, and only a small sum of drug-related deaths had only one of the substances present.

Of Palm Beach County’s 485 drug-related deaths in the first six months of 2018, 300 were deemed to have been accidental. Other causes of death included natural, homicide, suicide and unknown.

The full 2018 report will likely be released later in the year.

Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Michael Bell said the higher instances of drug-related deaths in certain cases likely correlate with the number of rehabilitation facilities and sober homes here.

“If I see them, [treatment has been] unsuccessful,” Bell said.

Drug-related deaths recorded in the first half of the year where oxycodone and alprazolam, better known as Xanax, were present have increased in Palm Beach County since 2014, according to FDLE data. Deaths related to fentanyl increased slightly compared to the first half of 2017, but this figure wasn’t as high as the deaths in the same time period in 2016.

Deaths related to heroin, cocaine and all fentanyl analogs for the first half of 2018decreased compared to January through June of 2017.

Bell said he is also seeing an increase in the presence of acetyl fentanyl, one of the fentanyl analogs, but it’s tough to draw conclusions or pinpoint trends. Also, he said, drug deaths happen in spurts throughout the year.

“They’re buying this powder and who knows what the hell is in it. That’s the reality,” Bell said. “People are taking mixtures of drugs.”

Drug-related deaths have cooled off since the peak in 2016 and 2017, and Bell said he expects this year to be similar to 2018. But suicides and deaths related to elderly falls are on the rise.

“We have other categories of death that are kind of making up for that decrease in the drug overdoses,” he said.

The FDLE report was released last week.

@mannahhorse