For the past three years 20 members of the extended Quinn family have gathered on Cape San Blas, coming from as far away as Ohio and Maryland.

This year, they had something to celebrate.

The family, ranging in age from 10 to 83, loves soccer and loves Cape San Blas and using a drone they captured this photo to show their support for the U.S. Women’s National Team as they played in the World Cup. Photo courtesy of Kelly Burgess.