Scouts from Troop 347 just returned from summer camp at the Gulf Coast Council’s Spanish Trails Scout Reservation located in Defuniak Springs. This was the first big trip the Troop had embarked on since the hurricane and it turned out to be a much-needed boost in the arm for our unit after all the tragedy these young men had to endure over these last nine months.

The Troop headed into summer camp hoping to fulfill some much needed merit badge requirements to get our scouts back on track towards their Eagle Scout rank which is scouting’s highest and most coveted award.

Well, things were going well, we had some new scouts join us that crossed over from the Cub Scout Pack 347 and those scouts were Dru Flowers and James Ward. These two young men not only earned three rank advancement requirements each but also earned 12 merit badges combined; these two young men should be proud of that but it doesn’t end there.

Three older scouts attended: ASPL Fisher Van Der Tulip, PL Sam Farr and 2nd class scout Gregg Dean. These men helped round out the merit badge total to 30 merit badges earned collectively by all who attended. Great job guys.

So during the week the scouts had to partake in a number of different events and task to earn points to become top troop.

So, first off the first day there scout Dru Flowers volunteered to administer the Duty To God Program for our troop members and schedule devotional time each day with the troop members to reflect each days challenges and to participate in a scouts own service.

Thanks to his dedication we were one of four troops that completed the whole week’s worth of requirements and he was also the first scout in our troop to complete the mile swim he trained all week for which earned him the Top Scout award at camp.

This was not the end for our troop just the beginning they competed together all week long in different competitions earning them points all week and on Friday we found out we were tied with another troop and it was going to come down to the Scout Master Belly Flop and the number of wins the boys would rack up at the waterfront carnival of different swimming, canoeing challenges.

Well, Friday Night at the closing campfire it was revealed Troop 347 Scout Master and New Belly Flop Champion Mr. Bill scored the first of many points that day and when it was all said and done Troop 347 for the first time ever had emerged as Top Troop of camp and won the entire Water Carnival to make them No. 1 overall.

We are not a very large troop but what we lack in size is made up in HEART you have to LOVE these kids #850scoutstrong nothing keeps them down NOTHING!!!! Scouts just know this your leaders, parents and community are very proud of you just keep up the hard work and it will all pay off in the end you proved that at camp.