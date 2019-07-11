PSJ’s Godwin awarded degree from UA

TUSCALOOSA, AL-- Caitlin Elizabeth Godwin of Port St. Joe has received the following from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science. UA awarded some 5,716 degrees during spring commencement May 3-5.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

The University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Godwin named to UA President's List

TUSCALOOSA, AL-- Caitlin E Godwin of Port St. Joe was named to The University of Alabama President's List for spring 2019.

A total of 11,406 students enrolled during the 2019 spring term at UA were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.