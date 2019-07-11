The Gulf County Republican Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday, July 15 at the Port St. Joe Garden Club, located at 216 8th Street in Port St. Joe.

Our guest speaker this month is Dusty May, the chairman and spokesman for BAYSAVERS. This is a group of individuals who care deeply about the environmental and economic future of our area – their primary focus is to raise community awareness regarding the need to save Apalachicola Bay, St. Joseph Bay and Lake Wimico.

The late Herman Jones wrote extensively about his belief that the Apalachicola Bay and St. Joseph Bay should be returned to their original state before the canal ultimately linked the two bays and Lake Wimico. BAYSAVERS believes that stopping the flow of saltwater into the Apalachicola system would help restore the oyster bars that thrived decades ago.

In January, Gov. DeSantis began implementing major reforms to ensure the quality of Florida’s environment and water quality. The protection of our water resources is a pressing issue for our state and is a priority for his administration.

Please plan to join us this month and bring a friend – for an educational and informative evening. Refreshments will be served. Please contact Barbara Radcliff, Chairman at 850-340-0256 or email gulfcountyrepublicans@gmail.com.