Headlines in newspapers, internet news services and television news programs can be deceiving and are actually meant to make us want to read, click or tune in. Recently, I saw a headline that read, “American Pride Hits New Low.” That kind of made me sick. Here we are, around the Fourth of July – Independence Day and American pride is at a new low?

Of course, when you get into the article, you find that the folks are “bending” the results a little bit, or a lot, depending on how you look at it. The people doing the study actually broke the results down to “Extremely Proud, Very Proud, Moderately Proud, Only a little and Not at all.”

The results were broken down by gender, age and of course political leanings. As you would expect, older folks are more likely to be proud than the younger folks and the party in power is more likely to be proud than the party that is not.

Shouldn’t we all be the proud?

I know things aren’t perfect, but they are more perfect here (in my opinion), than they are in other parts of the world.

The researchers did go into a little more detail and noted those folks who are proud, are most proud of American scientific achievements, the military, culture/arts, economic achievements and least of all proud of our politics.

I know one thing for sure, back on July 4, 1776, or close to it, the 13 colonies claimed their independence from England, an event which would lead to the forming of the United States of America. And each year on the fourth of July, which we also call Independence Day, we celebrate this historic event with parties and swimming and fireworks and parades and taking the day off from work.

I say “or close to it” because John Adams believed that July 2nd should have been the correct date for us to celebrate the birth of American independence, and John would reportedly turn down invitations to appear at July 4th events in protest. It reminds me of a baseball player who wouldn’t show up to a ballgame unless he was announced as the greatest player ever to play the game. I think it was Joe DiMaggio, who insisted on always being introduced as the “Greatest Living Ballplayer” at various ballgames and events.

Baseball goes along with celebrating the Fourth of July in my opinion. I’m not a Yankees fan, but maybe Joe DiMaggio was correct in thinking he was the greatest of his time. I want my baseball heroes and surgeons to at least think they are the best – whether they are or not.

My Mama was a history teacher for 40 some odd years, and I still find things that I didn’t know or that I had forgotten about. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826, which was the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. I find that strange and some folks have conspiracy theories about it, but I think like some others that they “wanted to make it” to that 50th anniversary and I believe our will to live can be very strong when it comes to sentimental things and anniversaries and such.

James Monroe, the 5th president of the United States also died on July 4th – in 1831. Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president, is the only president who was born on the Fourth of July (1872).

I’m proud of the presidents – those born on the Fourth of July and those who were not. I’m proud of baseball players – those in the Majors and those in Little League. I don’t necessarily agree with everything politicians or even baseball players do, but I’m a proud American, who enjoys hot dogs and will wave the flag which stands for the greatest country in the world.

Cue up Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American.”

Read more stories at www.CranksMyTractor.com