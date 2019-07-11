Covenant Care has been serving the Northwest Florida community for nearly four decades.

Unfortunately, unless a family member or loved one has faced the last stages of life, one might never have needed or crossed paths with Covenant Care.

So, the question for the organization was about building awareness and the answer was the first-of-its-kind “Endless Summer” concert which will be held 6-9 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 1.

The concert, which is free, will be held at the WindMark Town Hall and will feature Kyle Mitchell and Alec Kotrous.

“Even though we’ve been here in the community for 36 years we realized a lot of people in the community were not aware of the services we offer,” said Christie Parker with Covenant Care.

“We wanted to have a fun event and we teamed up with the St. Joe Community Foundation for this event. This is a first for us. We are super-excited.”

Any proceeds collected, and donations will be taken if offered, will go to Covenant Care, formerly known as Covenant Hospice, a non-profit which provides household services for families facing an end-of-life circumstance.

“We do a lot of other events, partner with other organizations, to bring awareness of what we offer,” said Jeff Rogers with Covenant Care. “The key difference is we are a non-profit.”

Covenant hopes that awareness and education will extend to its newest program, “My Wish.”

Through the program Covenant grants a final wish to a person in hospice care.

“The program is really special to us,” Parker said. “We have done weddings and we have done a family photo shoot.

“One person just wanted a warm blanket.”

The program comes with a $500 per person limit and Rogers said many individuals, businesses and charitable organizations have directed donations to the program.

Parking is limited at WindMark so additional parking for the “Endless Summer” concert will be available at the Haughty Heron on Sailor’s Cove.

A shuttle will run between the Haughty Heron and WindMark 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. ET.