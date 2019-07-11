Gladys Inez Little, 97 of Wewahitchka passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Port St. Joe. Gladys was born in Chestnut, Louisiana, October 25, 1921, to the late James Monroe Walsh and Mary Lena (Pelham) Walsh. She lived most of her life in Wewahitchka and was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Tommy Turner and Bob Little; a son, Tony “T-Bone” Turner; brothers, Douglas and Robert Walsh; sisters, Mellie Rose Peavy and Amanda Walsh.

Survivors include her sons, Jerry Turner and his wife Joey of Wewahitchka, Charlie Little and his wife Brenda of Wewahitchka, Jimmy Little and his wife Barbara of Weirsdale, Florida and Leonard Little and his wife Jackie of Panama City; a sister, Frances Enfinger of Milton; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Services to honor and to celebrate Gladys’ life were held 2 p.m. CT Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Wewahitchka. Interment followed in Roberts Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449