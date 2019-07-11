Bob Cox, president of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association (MBARA), presented Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey with a check this week for $100,000 for Hurricane Michael recovery.

This brings the total of donations to $175,000.

The MBARA is the official non-profit organization partnering with the City to receive donations on their behalf. The MBARA is doing this as volunteers in their effort to help the City recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Michael.

Cox said he was proud to be able to help the City in this small way.

The donations come from a variety of sources, everything from children donating $5 because they want to help, to a recent $50,000 gift from the McIntosh Foundation.

Many of the donations come from former Mexico Beach homeowners who understand the effort it will take to make Mexico Beach the quaint getaway village they fell in love with.

Others have come from churches and schools. Donations have even come from as far away as England.

Anyone wishing to donate can mail a check to MBARA, PO Box 13006, Mexico Beach, FL 32456, and be sure to put “Mexico Beach hurricane recovery” in the memo block.

Or they may donate online at www.MBARA.org.