A thunderstorm spawned waterspouts and lightning strikes Tuesday afternoon as it swept through Franklin County, causing some damage but no reported injuries.

Several people got video and photos of the ominous-looking waterspouts. According to the National Weather Service, westerly winds reached a high of 17 miles per hour, with gusts at 23 mph, at about 2 p.m.

Multiple lightning strikes also struck Lighthouse Park on St. George Island.

“Be thankful you weren't at the St. George Island restrooms this afternoon,” wrote Kevin Begos, lighthouse keeper. “Lightning blasted out a mirror and scorched the wall.

“There were no injuries, and county parks and recreation cleaned up all the glass,” he wrote. “You can't even count how many lightning strikes were near Lighthouse Park.” - DAVID ADLERSTEIN