The Joe Center for the Arts has plenty of special offerings surrounding its current “Fins & Feathers” exhibit.

As part of that summer show, family art classes are scheduled 3-5 p.m. ET each Wednesday.

Each Wednesday will begin with “Story Time” and a book introducing the day’s activity read by Nancy Brockman with the Gulf County Library.

The Joe is located at 201 Reid Ave.

Other upcoming events:

*July 12: 4-5 p.m. ET. Capt. Phil Cox: Beach and Shore Fishing--St. Joe Bay;

*July 20: 1-3 p.m. ET. Blue Tarp Project/Hurricane Stories. Come create a panel for the Blue Tarp Project or come and record your story about how Hurricane Michael impacted your life.

*July 17: 3-5 p.m. ET. Family Art: “Flying Seagulls.” Join “Story Time” and learn about the variety of Seagulls that live in our area. Participants will look at the various markings of seagulls and make a flying seagull using the coloration and markings of one of these species.

*July 17: 6-7 p.m. ET. Kevin Burdette from Forgotten Coast Fly Company in Apalachicola will demonstrate the art of fly tying. Find out the best type of fly for the fish you are after.

*July 19: 3-4 p.m. ET. Bonnie Samuelsen from Florida Audubon Society will talk about Florida’s Coastal Wildlife—Shorebirds and Seabirds.

*July 20: 1-3 p.m. ET. Blue Tarp Project/Hurricane Stories. Come create a panel for the Blue Tarp Project or come and record your story about how Hurricane Michael impacted your life.

And, create, experiment, learn and browse the current “Fins & Feathers” exhibit. Bring the whole family or just come on down: all ages welcome and entry is free.