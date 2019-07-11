Wewahitchka 21st Century Summer Program has been really busy learning and researching animals.

The title of our Summer Program was "Animals Big and Small". Children participated in various activities that enhanced and enriched their knowledge about animals.

Our research raised many questions and allowed the students to learn and retain many facts and details concerning this subject.

We went to Tallahassee IMAX theater, Zoo World, Frank Brown Aquatic Park, Tallahassee Nature Park, and the Marine Specimen Lab in Panacea.

We would like to thank the teachers and staff for their hard work and organization to make this happen, including Lisa Stripling, Lynn Stockton, Victoria Gerber, Caroline Raine, and Julie Hedburg.

Rest assured a great time was had by all and the students experienced a lot of things they would never have the opportunity to do.