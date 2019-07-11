William Robert Wall, 61, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 in the Chapel at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church 5122 Pierce Chapel Rd in Midland, GA with Rev. Howard White and Rev. Lynn Meadows-White officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus, GA.

Mr. Wall was born November 14, 1957 in Port St. Joe, FL son of the late Charles Roberts Wall and Mary Harvey Wall. He worked in advertising sales for the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer and was an active member of Pierce Chapel UMC.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Wall.

Survivors include his wife, Rosmari McLeod Wall of Columbus, GA; daughter, Taylor Wall Heinzelman of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Brenna McLeod and Charles Thomas; sister, Brenda Wall Purvis (Mike) of Jesup, GA; sister-in-law, Pam Wall of Tallahassee, FL; and nieces and nephew, Robert, Katie and Danielle.

Flowers will be accepted, but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Pierce Chapel UMC.

