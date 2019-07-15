ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may be engrossed in achieving something of importance and may be unaware that a loved one is feeling a bit miffed or left out. Try to pay enough attention to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might have a bad hair day or a spot on your shirt, but your true friends only see your inner light. Give others the same benefit of the doubt -- focus on their inner beauty and overlook minor imperfections.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Exercise mind over matter. You and a partner might not share all the same tastes when it comes to spending money on decor or clothing, but you can easily agree on the wisest business and long-term financial strategies.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't sweat the small stuff, and it's almost all small stuff. Don't let little things disrupt the good times or put you on edge. Give co-workers the benefit of the doubt and loved ones a little more leeway.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Dream big and bold. This is a good time to touch base with people who share your interests and views. You may learn something new or be inspired to put forth more effort to ensure your future is more secure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You possess business know-how and a partner might add intellectual intuition, so the pair of you can make a dynamic duo. This can be a very good time to make permanent progress and long-term gains.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Maintain your inner balance. There's no need to be reactive in the face of insignificant social mishaps and minor misunderstandings. Business contacts or family members might draw boundaries. Let your partner lead the way in social activities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You could show your affections by whipping out your wallet. You are willing to be generous whenever you feel a responsibility to support those with a need. Evaluate your financial situation with a shrewd eye.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spending time with friends or participating in a group think-tank may be more productive than anticipated. Your optimistic attitude is well balanced by caution and experience when your money is at stake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Every lock has a key and every door has a handle. Just because a door has slammed shut doesn't mean that it's all over. Someone's lack of responsiveness may only represent a temporary setback.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might prefer to be the new kid on the block than to spend time hanging out with the usual crowd. Someone close may introduce you to new people who open your eyes to a fresh set of ideas and possibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Yin and yang fit together perfectly. You may meet someone with expertise and knowledge that will complement your own. This is a good time to make key connections and to widen your network of acquaintances.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be distracted and impacted by friends and group activities during the next two to three weeks. By mid-August your concentration improves, and you will be better able to handle financial affairs with a deft touch. The boost in your energy level that arrives in late September will help you handle a busy schedule in October. That is a month when success is more certain, and because your judgment is better than usual you will be better equipped to make sound decisions or initiate new plans. Batten down your hatches and take care of any loose ends before December and January roll around. That is a time when you must maintain a low profile and remain on top of obligations and responsibilities. Don't initiate anything new until March when your luck changes for the better.