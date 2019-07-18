The State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it had cleared a Gulf County Deputy in a March 24 deadly shooting.

In a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which took over the investigation immediately after the shooting, Chief Assistant State Attorney Larry Basford concluded the investigation provided “credible evidence (that) … supports a finding that the deputy’s use of deadly force was lawful and appropriate under the circumstances,” based on Florida Law.

The deputy involved was identified by the FDLE as Richard Burkett, who has nearly three decades in law enforcement locally and was the Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year in 2016.

He returned from administrative leave several weeks after the shooting.

“I am glad the process is over and a decision has been made,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison, who had since the days following the shooting theorized it was a suicide-by-cop.

“I am not surprised that was the outcome. I knew this is how it would end up.”

The FDLE’s investigation focused on a shooting, on Avenue A near the intersection with Dr. David Langston Drive that left Joseph David Durman, 46, of Kingsport, TN, dead.

The shooting ended a wild vehicle chase that began in Callaway in Bay County after a vehicle, driven by Durman, left a gas station without paying.

Durman, driving a white Explorer with an illegal tag, drove off after putting $50 in his tank and soon had Bay County deputies in pursuit.

The pursuit continued onto Tyndall Air Force Base where the suspect “rammed his car twice into a Tyndall Air Force Officer.”

Mexico Beach police took up the chase as it passed through that city with officers from the Port St. Joe Police Department and Burkett picking up the pursuit west of Port St. Joe; Burkett activated emergency lights and siren, but Durman sped up.

Burkett observed Durman “digging around in the front seat for something,” according to the SO investigation.

On Avenue A, officers cornered Durman’s vehicle and as Durman exited the Explorer, all three officers on the scene testified he pulled a “shiny, black object” they believed to be a handgun.

While pointing the gun at Burkett, Durman refused all commands.

According to the FDLE investigation, Burkett fired his weapon eight times, striking Durman five times, killing him.

This was the first fatal shooting involving a member of the GCSO in 19 years.

“This is not something was have to deal with every day so there is always a concern,” Harrison said. “But, anybody who knows Ritchie knows he is not trigger-happy or hot-headed. He is a good officer with a lot of experience.

“He had to make a split-second decision and as a result of quick thinking he was able to go home to his family that night. When we leave home each day that is what we are supposed to do.”

Under Durman’s body, investigators found a black battery pack believed to be the object Durman was brandishing.

Investigators subsequently learned Durman, who did not have a valid driver’s license, had fled probation for aggravated burglary in the state of Tennessee and was wanted for escape from a work release program in Alabama.

The Explorer he has driving was stolen in Alabama and contained stolen property.

Further, Durman’s blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit and he had methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in his system, according to the FDLE report

Durman had an extensive arrest record with charges ranging from false imprisonment, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding and aggravated domestic assault to resisting a law enforcement officer.

“I firmly believe this was a suicide-by-cop incident,” Harrison said. “Durman had escaped from a work release program in Alabama, and had absconded from his probation in Tennessee.

“He was driving a stolen vehicle and I believe he had no intention of going back to prison.”