Live in Florida? Here's your chance to watch famous shark films in the very water inhabited by sharks.

DESTIN — On Aug. 3, boaters will have a chance experience one of two famous films about sharks, "Jaws 2" or "The Meg," in the very water inhabited by sharks.

Hosted by Emerald Coast Marine, the event called "Coastal Escapes to 'Shark Island'" will features a "boat-in" movie showing at Crab Island at around 7:30 p.m., the final part of a week-long Shark Week celebration.

Marketing Manager of Emerald Coast Marine Annamarie Worrell said they've hosted movie showings before and plan to do it every year.

"Our goal is to stay engaged with our customers, our boaters, and the Northwest Florida boating community so we like to put on these cool events," she said.

Partnered with Splashboards, Emerald Coast Marine brings the movie showings to the water on an 30-foot LED television screen with surround sound seated on an 80-foot vessel.

Regardless of the number of attendants, Worrell said everyone will be able to hear the movie, whether through the surround sound or tuning in on a given radio station.

The shark theme came about as they discussed the date and coincidentally chose the end of Discovery Channel's Shark Week, Worrell said.

Worrell added that they are planning to do more shark-themed activities and specials throughout the week at the marina's waterfront restaurant leading up to the movie.

"We're trying to make it a shark attack of the Emerald Coast," Worrell said. "We're calling it a feeding frenzy."

This will be the second showing of the year. According to Worrell, the last showing brought together 71 boaters.

Worrell said people shouldn't be worried about watching a shark movie in the water.

"I think that's the thrill of it," Worrell said. "Sharks are fascinating creatures."

The community has a chance to vote on what movie will be shown. At the moment, "The Meg" leads the poll voted on by 148 people at 59 percent with "Jaws 2" following closely at 41 percent. The poll will continue on into Thursday. Those interested can submit their vote by going to the Emerald Coast Marine Group Facebook page.

