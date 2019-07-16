The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting routine training at the Rienzi Apartments on North Canal Boulevard from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17.

An increase in activity of fire apparatus' and firefighters will be on the scene with water flowing onto and into the buildings.

Residents should not be alarmed if they see smoke near the training facility during these times and know that it is safe to breathe without complications.

For information, contact Captain Todd Albert at 637-3232.