The United States has entered a trade war with China, a communist dictatorship that uses unfair trade practices to help create an enormous trade imbalance with America.

President Trump announced that last year’s tariff of 10% on Chinese goods, roughly about $200 billion, would increase to 25% in May. He also initiated an executive order banning U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by sources potentially posing a national security threat — specifically targeting China’s Huawei Technologies. In retaliation, Mr. Xi announced in June an increase of tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

It is obvious that China greatly needs trade with the United States to sustain its economic growth and build up its military. A deal of some sort is thus probably coming.

But the administration must do more than wildly exaggerate the virtues of any agreement, something Mr. Trump is prone to do. It is vital to the future of U.S. businesses that it actually use this process to pressure China to reform its business practices.

A July 3 story by Tom Benning of the Dallas Morning News offers one of countless examples of what American firms are up against.

HKS, a large architecture firm in Dallas, won a high-profile competition to design the centerpiece of the 2014 International Horticultural Expo in Qingdao. This is a coastal city in China with more than 9 million residents.

For a time, HKS tried to work out the required financial deal with Qingdao officials. Then, abruptly, the Chinese officials “cut off negotiations without explanation or compensation.”

But that was not the end of the story.

The expo went on as planned — but with a striking inclusion. According to Ralph Hawkins, HKS’s then-chairman emeritus, the venue “featured a pale facsimile — ripped off by a local design institute — of the firm’s plans for a striking conservatory filled with lush biomes.”

The Chinese city effectively stole the designs without paying for them.

“There’s nothing we can do,” Mr. Hawkins explained. The company had made money working in China in the past. But every attempt carries a serious risk. The “lack of rule of law” means that American businesses “basically have no recourse against anybody.”

Mr. Hawkins, who retired in 2014, supports the president’s efforts to change the way U.S. companies do business with China.

“In the long term, if the tariffs could bring us to the table to negotiate some of these items, everybody would be for it — believe me,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “Because it is unfair.”

Trade wars are fraught with peril. They can damage U.S. industries and consumers that depend on cheap goods from overseas. Free trade is better than government interference in a market.

But the U.S. market remains an extremely important one for other countries. For years, China has been taking advantage of America, particularly in stealing the intellectual property of U.S. companies. That has damaged our economy badly.

We hope the ongoing struggles with China will help create a more level playing field and fairer practices.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the Providence (R.I.) Journal.