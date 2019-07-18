As part of the “Fins & Feathers” exhibit at The Joe Center for the Arts, weekly classes and presentations are scheduled.

Family art classes are scheduled on Wednesdays from 3-5 pm. Each Wednesday class will start with “Story Time.” A story introducing the activity will be read by Nancy Brockman from the Gulf Country Library.

Other presentations of general interest are scheduled throughout the summer.

• July 20: 1-3 p.m. ET: Blue Tarp Project/Hurricane Stories. Come create a panel for the Blue Tarp Project or come and record your story about how Hurricane Michael impacted your life.

• July 22: 6:30 p.m. ET: Annual Membership Meeting for The Joe. Members will vote on officers, see a slideshow of “The Year in Review” highlighting the activities at The Joe and see a demonstration of Gyotaku (Art of Japanese fish printing) by Cyndi Lanier, the Judge’s Award Winner for “Fins” at the “Fins and Feathers” show.

• July 24: 3-5 p.m. ET: Family Art: Gyotaku (Fish Printing). Join us for “Story Time” and then learn about the Japanese art of Fish Printing. Cyndi Lanier will help the kids make their own fish print using rubber fish forms. Bring the kids and enjoy the fun.

• July 25: 3-5 p.m. ET. Turtle Talk. Bring the family and learn all about the turtles that nest along our beaches. Jessica Swindall, from the Florida Coastal Conservancy will answer all your questions about turtles.

“Fins & Feathers” continues through Aug. 16.

The Joe will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 6 pm. ET and from 11a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Saturdays.

Saturdays provide an opportunity from 1-3 p.m. to add your panel to the Blue Tarp Project.

This “quilt” will document the impact that Hurricane Michael has had on our community. Bring a photograph, a poem, a symbol that represents your experience “before, during, or after” to be added to the tarp.

Also, this will be an opportunity for you to record your “story” about Michael’s impact. We all have a story and sharing leads to healing. Don’t worry if you don’t know what to say, we will have some guidelines to help. These stories will be assembled into a video for the “One Year After” exhibit to be held at The Joe in October.

The Joe Center for the Arts is located at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe.