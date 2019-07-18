MIAMI — A Florida man is asking for help in finding the owner of a 64-year-old wedding ring he found at a beach.

Treasure Hunter Mark DesErmia was using his metal detector on Longboat Key late last month when he found a golden ring in the water.

Inscribed inside was the name “Oldulia” and 12-25-55.

“Unique date is what first went through my mind,” he told the Miami Herald. “It’s a very special wedding date.”

DesErmia has been searching for the ring’s owner for two weeks now, posting it on Facebook, Craiglist and spreading the word as much as he can.

It’s typically rare to find the owners of a lost item, but DesErmia hopes someone will help connect him with the couple or their family.

“It would be an amazing thing to reunite these people or their family with this ring,” he said.

Based on how the date is written, DesErmia said the couple might be European. If he finds them, he hopes to hear their story and learn more about how and when they lost it.

DesErmia has worked as a treasure hunter for over 20 years and still gets a thrill when he finds lost treasure. Sometimes its sunglasses, other times its coins, but it’s always an emotional and amazing experience when he finds and is able to return sentimental items to their owners, he said.

Through the years, DesErmia said he’s been able to help find more than 100 class rings and 300 wedding rings. Some of his unique findings have included a 1967 Stanley Cup Championship Ring which was lost for 35 years, a Vietnam Veteran Purple Heart ring and a necklace which had a woman’s wedding ring and a crucifix with her ashes.

“It’s very emotional, no doubt about it,” he said.

He lost a golden necklace his parents gave him when he was 16 at Siesta Beach, he said, so he knows how heartbreaking it is to lose something special.

Out of everything he’s found, the Purple Heart ring was one of the most emotional. His father, he said, was a soldier who died three weeks before he was due to return home.

So, when he found the ring, he did everything he could to find its owner.

The veteran wanted to pay him for his troubles, but DesErmia declined.

“He’s already paid his due,” he said, “because men and women like him serve so people like me can play with my metal detector at the beach.”