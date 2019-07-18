A Florida shark that was stuck on a jetty was rescued by Destin Beach Safety Wednesday morning.

DESTIN — A couple lifeguards at Norriego Point made a rare rescue Wednesday morning after they spotted a small shark stuck on the east jetty.

According to a Facebook post from Destin Beach Safety, a lifeguard noticed the shark had been hooked by a fishing line about 8:30 a.m.

"With the help of our Harbor 9 Jet Ski, our 2 guards were able to free the shark and relocate it outside of the pass and into the Gulf," the post said.

In the same social media post, Beach Safety noted that it had no rescues or assists on its beaches as Tropical Storm Barry caused dangerous surf and rip currents last week.

"I'm amazingly appreciative that they would want to do something like that," Carol Anderson, director of the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, said of the rescue. "It was wonderful on their part."

Anderson added that although the refuge specializes in marine mammals, it also works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to provide fisherman with biodegradable circle hooks called cast care hooks to prevent situations like those.

Amanda Nalley, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the lifeguards did a "good thing."

READ MORE: Massive great white shark spotted in waters off St. Augustine

"If someone sees a shark entangled and they can get it released, bravo," Nalley said. "No one wants to see a species that can be helped go unhelped."

However, Nalley said residents and visitors should be aware of the regulations that govern rescuing and releasing sharks.

"These species have special handling regulations that must be followed (full body must remain in the water, gills submerged) or else they could be considered harvested," Anderson said.

Nalley said the best option if a shark is found entangled in fishing gear is to first call FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-FWCC (3922). Cellphone users can reach the agency at *FWC or #FWC.

This story originally published to nwfdailynews.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.