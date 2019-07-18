New Panama City Beach restaurant features Gulf Coast favorites

PANAMA CITY BEACH — If you're looking for a view of the Gulf, you can't go wrong at Hang Five Beach Bar & Grill.

"I've always wanted a beach bar. Every single seat in here has an ocean view — beautiful. With the ocean breeze coming in, it's just heaven," said Jill McDonald, who opened the restaurant with Sandy Thomas on June 21. "I like the people, particularly in a tourist town — every night's a Saturday night."

McDonald, originally from Ohio, has been in the restaurant business for 30 years — most recently running Old Florida Fish House on 30A for five years.

"I sold that last year because we had this opportunity for beachfront in Panama City Beach; who doesn't want to be on the beach?" said McDonald, who has called Florida home for 15 years. "It's more laid back here (in Panama City Beach), I like that aspect of it, laid back but more active, more people out here."

Hang Five was built from the ground up on a vacant lot and now features 150 seats inside and on the wrap-around porch, where steps off the covered back deck lead to the beach.

"When we're through this heat wave, the doors will be wide open," McDonald said of the automatic garage-style glass doors on the sides of the dining room. "There's also a ramp on the side people are using to make it easy to get their beach supplies down to the beach."

And while there's limited parking by the restaurant, just across the street is a lot for more than 50 cars that is scheduled to be paved next week.

I admit I didn't know what it meant to "Hang Five," a surfer maneuver from the front of the board with one foot on the nose and all five of those toes extended over the edge, while the other foot is placed in the back. While I don't see myself getting on a surfboard, I'm definitely on board with the beach bar and grill.

The menu includes appetizers, such as the soft Pretzel Bites with a creamy and slightly spicy pepper jack cheese dip — like a fun fondue that keeps you wanting more. It would pair well with a beer when they get the NFL ticket or MMA.

The Seafood Nachos appetizers is a meal in itself with queso blanco cheese sauce, nine ounces of seafood (equal amounts of shrimp, scallops and crawfish), guacamole (smashed avocados with lemon, lime and salt), roasted tomato salsa and sour cream. Thick multi-colored tortilla chips stand up to the challenge.

For the salsa, Executive Chef Thomas Stukenborg uses ripe red and yellow tomatoes, pureed with onion, garlic.

"We roast our own poblanos, our own jalapenos, our tomatoes for salsa; gold and red are roasted in the oven and pureed," Stukenborg said. "We use good ingredients; you don't have to get complicated with it."

The beach restaurant includes peel and eat Gulf shrimp and another the Gulf Coast favorite, Smoked Tuna Dip with pickled jalapenos, diced tomatoes and corn tortilla chips.

"There's things on the menu people know and love," Stukenborg said. "We all worked together on it (menu) and what we missed at restaurants at the beach."

Fried favorites include cheese sticks, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Fried Pickles.

"Anybody can do a fish taco; we wanted our stuff to be different," McDonald said.

The Blackened Mahi-Mahi Taco with cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli and grilled street corn relish in flour tortillas was inspired by a taco she first tried at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. The tacos are slightly sweet, with just enough spice to be interesting.

"For the tacos, we deconstruct it, use aioli, grill our fresh corn on the cob, use quesa fresca, roasted red peppers on it," McDonald added.

Best sellers are the Seafood Nachos, Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos, and the Footlong Dog.

"Jill wanted a footlong dog; I said it wouldn't sell, but it's a top seller," Stukenborg admitted. "We sell 50 to 75 footlongs a day."

McDonald added, "People come in off the beach and want a quick dog. It's big with the beach crowd."

The Junkyard Dog even had a customer coming back for another after having "woke up in the middle of the night" craving it. The base is a Hebrew National all-beef hot dog on a grilled buttered bun topped with chili, cheese, slaw, pepper relish, roasted tomato salsa and voodoo mustard.

"I make homemade chili for it, the same beef that's used for burgers — all Braveheart black angus beef," Stukenborg said. "Ninety-five percent of our menu is homemade. There's not a lot of refrigerator space and that's OK — we like to get everything fresh; it's constantly rotated."

Entrees, available after 4 p.m., include Grilled Mahi-Mahi, Pan Seared Grouper, Grilled 14-ounce Black Angus New York Strip with garlic and thyme and Stukenborg's favorite — Mardi Gras Pasta with a choice of sauteed scallops, shrimp and crawfish or grilled marinated chicken in a Cajun cream sauce over penne pasta.

"I've put this (Mardi Gras Pasta) dish on four menus," said Stukenborg, a Memphis, Tennessee, native, who also has been in the business for 30 years. "It's the bell peppers and onions, all carmelized, and the fresh garlic flavor."

McDonald added, "We have a killer steak."

She grabbed me a sample of one of her other favorites — the loaded potato salad.

"It's like a loaded potato, but cold," she said.

With just the right amount of mayonnaise, the creamy layers of sour cream, bacon, cheddar and chives are refreshingly good.

The menu offers a nice mix of dishes — from the Emerald Coast Reuben fwith blackened mahi-mahi with coleslaw, melted provolone and fried pickles on toasted whole wheat bread to Gulf Coast Paella with scallops, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams and andouille sausage steamed in saffron rice. Go all out with the Big Kahuna Platter: Fried grouper, shrimp, oysters and crab cakes with hushpuppies, fries and slaw.

Lil surfers 12 and under can choose from butter noodles; or a kid dog (half a footlong), chicken tenders, shrimp or grouper — all with fries. The fries are really good and have a slight breading that helps them stay crispy even in to-go orders.

Straws are available upon request, and "all of the to-go stuff is in biodegradable packages," McDonald said. "We have a beautiful beach. We're very lucky, and we need to do what we can to protect it."

Hang Five plans to add beach service by next summer, so you don't even have to leave the sand.

Don't worry about saving room for dessert; you'll find room no matter how full. Choose from Flourless Chocolate Cake with chocolate ganache and raspberry sorbet, Churros or the must-have Key Lime Pie.

"It's the recipe off the can of Nellie and Joe's Key Lime Juice but instead of graham cracker crust we use vanilla wafers, butter and sugar," Stukenborg said. "The filling is sweetened condensed milk, Nellie and Joe's and eggs — three ingredients, simple."

The Key Lime Pie is made daily.

"We make ours in a half sheet pan, 24-by-12," said Stukenborg, who added that makes 20 large pieces. "We make one per day, and on Sundays we do two per day."

With a thick buttery crust, creamy filling and fresh whipped cream, it's all the best things about pie, cookies and pudding rolled into one.