The Joe Center for the Arts is seeking entries into the 2019 Members’ Only Show, which will exhibit at the Center Aug. 23 through Sept. 27.

The entry deadline is July 29.

Two- and three-dimensional artists working in any and all mediums are invited to submit their most outstanding original artwork.

The cost of entry is $20 for up to two pieces and $10 for each additional work up to four pieces.

There will be two People’s Choice Awards will receive a $100 gift card for first place and $50 gift card for second during the opening reception Sept. 6.

Direct inquiries for additional information to info@TheJoeCenter.org or visit The Joe Center for the Arts Facebook page.

The Joe Center for the Arts is a self-sustaining member-based community art center. The mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts. To partner with area artists, our annual Members’ Show offers members a venue in which to exhibit and sell original artworks. This is an opportunity to show off your very best artwork to the public.