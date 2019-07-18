Battling rain as well as the rest of field, the Port St. Joe Dixie Youth Triple A all-stars, aged 10-and-under, recently captured the state title in Division II.

The state championship, the first of its kind for a Port St. Joe team in memory, means a trip to the World Series which begins July 22 in Lumberton, NC.

Port St. Joe will face a field of teams from Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

The state championship was played in Bristol earlier this month.

Among eight teams in the double-elimination Division II bracket, Port St. Joe opened the tournament with a 6-5 victory over host Liberty County.

The second round featured the first of three games against Paxton, the first ending in an 8-3 Port St. Joe victory.

The following day Port St. Joe toppled Avon Park 18-8 after waiting through several weather delays.

In the next game, Port St. Joe lost 4-3 to Paxton.

That set up a tie at the top with Paxton, Avon Park and San Antonio; Port St. Joe secured a bye into the title game via a tiebreaker.

San Antonio beat Avon Park which in turn lost to Paxton setting up a title match between the top two teams in the tournament.

After enduring a six-hour delay due to weather and scheduling, the game scheduled for noon time was not played until evening; Port St. Joe finished the tournament in style with an 11-0 win.

Of note is that all but two players on this Triple A team’s roster were members of a team that in 2017 came within one out of winning a state championship in its age group.

Players on the Port St. Joe Dixie Youth Triple A team are: Easton Buchanan, Eli Harris, Darion Cherry, Cory Williams, Kaden Brown, Jayden Reese, Terrel Williams, Angie Mace, Stratton Levins, William Shoaf, Zay Jenkins and Cayson Ashcraft.

The team’s manager is Rashed Brown with coaches Eric Mace and Harold Williams.