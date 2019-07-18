The Shark 100 Club is ramping up for the start of its 33rd year supporting Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School athletics.

This year, the Shark 100 Club will sell memberships in three categories:

Shark – for a donation of $100 the individual, business, or organization receives one Shark 100 Club hat, game program recognition, and reserved parking at home football games.

Tiger Shark – for a contribution of $250 an individual, business, or organization receives two Shark 100 club hats, two reserved seats at all regular season home football games, special game program recognition, and reserved parking at home football games.

Bull Shark – for a contribution of $500, an individual, business, or organization receives two Shark 100 hats, two reserved seats at regular season home football games, free admission for two into all regular season PSJHS sporting events, special game program recognition, and reserved parking at football games.

After covering the minor costs of hats and passes, membership fees go entirely to Tiger Shark athletics.

Anyone interested in joining the Shark 100 Club for the 2019-2020 school year, may submit their contribution to the Shark 100 Club, P.O. Box 1035, Port St. Joe, FL 32457.

The Shark 100 Club will host a Kick-Off event 11 a.m. ET Aug. 2 at Shark Stadium. During this event, Shark 100 Club members will be able to attend an open practice of the 2019 Tiger Shark Football Team.

The event will include a meet-and-greet with coaches and players.