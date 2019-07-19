VANDERBILT

Head Coach: Derek Mason

2018 Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Returning Starters: 14 (7 offense, 4 defense, 3 special teams)

Toughest question Mason faced: “You mentioned the transfer portal earlier, so you kind of look more for graduate transfers and things like that. Whenever you're looking through there, how much of a factor is it whether you can get a guy a waiver for the year and what's the new waiver rules for this upcoming season?"

Mason’s reply: “You know, waivers, I don't have a ton of guys that have waivers. They're a graduate transfer. They have graduated, and there's an opportunity for them to move forward. With that being said, like I said, the platform, OK, is now open. I can tell you the reality for us is, with young men looking to leave, we don't have a lot of attrition at Vanderbilt, but this year, I had two guys that decided to leave. They have not played a lot. They wanted opportunities to go elsewhere. They felt like depth on the roster at their position didn't necessarily give them an opportunity to step on the field and compete in 2019. And so they decided to go elsewhere, but they had degrees doing so, and I'm for that.

"Mr. David Williams, my late mentor, was all about social justice and the idea of making sure that we get it right for athletes, and I think this is one of those things, without having to go through a ton of waivers and do a bunch of jumping through hoops. Having this platform to be able to move as a graduate student to a place where you can continue to get a graduate education, and not be penalized is where we need to be in 2019.”

You need to know: Mason is one of two Vanderbilt coaches to take the program to multiple bowl games during his tenure.

Best player quote: “It’s because we’re Vanderbilt. Nowadays, people get lost in who is getting the most hype. We like it, because we want people to sleep on us. You are going to sleep on us, and we are going to run the score up on you. We love it. People don’t think Vanderbilt is good, and they don’t think we’re in the SEC. It’s like ‘you have these players leading in these stats, but whatever, because they’re at Vanderbilt.’ We want you to keep sleeping on us. We will wake you up on gameday.”- Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn on why their offense isn’t being talked about

AUBURN

Head coach: Gus Malzahn

2019 record: 8-5, 3-5 SEC

Returning starters: 16 (7 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams)

Hardest question Malzahn faced: “You guys have a lot of success at Auburn. Yet it seems every other year, if you guys slipped to eight wins or whatever, there's talk about your job being in jeopardy. It's make or break, do or die, whatever cliche. How do you deal with that? How do you manage that personally with your family, with your team, with recruiting?”

Malzahn's reply: “I got a job that expects to win championships, and I expect to win championships. I knew that when I signed up for that. In the years that we win championships, it's good. The years we don't, it's hot seat this, hot seat that. And I think out of the six years, four had been this same rodeo. And it's just part of the job description. I'm very excited about this year. And you ask how you deal with it, that's just part of being at a place that expect to win championships. Some places eight wins, they celebrate. That's just not part of Auburn. We expecting to win championships and we've done that. And we're going to have more championships in the future here, too.”

You need to know: Malzahn is one of four head coaches in program history to take Auburn to six straight bowl games. The other three were Ralph “Shug” Jordan, Pat Dye and Tommy Tuberville. Malzahn is also the only one to do so in his first six years.

Best player quote: “You want to do anything you can to help your team. Which I’m pretty going at anybody at quarterback to be honest, I mean I feel like they’re pro guys and I mean they’re taking the job serious, because when there’s so much pressure on you, you got to prevail. Pressure makes a diamond, so I feel like I got me a couple diamonds on my team so I like it.”—Marlon Davidson on the defense stepping up to help an offense with a freshman quarterback.

KENTUCKY

Head coach: Mark Stoops

2018 record: 10-3, 5-3 SEC

Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 4 defense, 1 special teams)

Toughest question Stoops faced: “How good is it to come here and not be asked when are you going to beat Florida? And I also got to ask you, I don't know if you know this, Kentucky hasn't beaten Florida in back-to-back years since '76, '77. How big would it be to start a winning streak against the Gators?”

Stoops’ reply: “I'm just going to avoid that question. I had the pleasure to play with your boy John Daly yesterday on the golf course, in the pro-am, the Barbasol event, the pro golf tournament that's going on. Had the opportunity to play golf with John Daly yesterday. Big Arkansas fan, that's for sure. Great guy. Had a lot of fun. But you're throwing me off with these streaks and all that about Florida. I thought I didn't have to answer that anymore. But to answer your question, every game's important. And, you know, each and every game, a team in the East, we had Florida at home, it's an important game, but so are the other 11.”

You need to know: Stoops is one of only three men to coach Kentucky to three straight bowl games, joining Paul “Bear” Bryant and Rich Brooks.

Best player quote: “I love trash-talking. I think as an offensive lineman there’s two parts of the position: You gotta beat them physically and you gotta beat them mentally. … We’re gonna start off and I’m gonna beat you physically a few times, see where you’re weak, and then I’m going to start exposing that, making sure that you know that you’re getting beat by me in front of millions of people.” -- offensive guard Logan Stenberg

