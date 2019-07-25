As the two public high school football programs begin a two-year cycle as part of the Panhandle Conference, Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka have dramatically altered schedules this football, aimed at increasing attention later in the season.

The first eight weeks of the season includes games in and out of conference, but after the eight weeks the teams will be bracketed into playoffs, one bracket of the top eight teams heading toward a championship game.

That will in turn lead into the state Florida High School Athletics Association playoffs.

The Port St. Joe schedule:

Aug. 16, 8 p.m. ET: Classic against Wewahitchka, currently scheduled for Gator Field.

Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET: Liberty County at Shark Field

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. ET: Marianna at Shark Field

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. ET: at Franklin County

Sept. 13, 8 p.m. ET: at South Walton

Sept. 20, 8 p.m. ET: at Rutherford

Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.: Graceville at Shark Field (Homecoming)

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. ET: Blountstown at Shark Field (Senior Night)

Oct. 11: Open

Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Conference playoffs TBA