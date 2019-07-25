As the two public high school football programs begin a two-year cycle as part of the Panhandle Conference, Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka have dramatically altered schedules this football, aimed at increasing attention later in the season.
The first eight weeks of the season includes games in and out of conference, but after the eight weeks the teams will be bracketed into playoffs, one bracket of the top eight teams heading toward a championship game.
That will in turn lead into the state Florida High School Athletics Association playoffs.
The Port St. Joe schedule:
Aug. 16, 8 p.m. ET: Classic against Wewahitchka, currently scheduled for Gator Field.
Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET: Liberty County at Shark Field
Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. ET: Marianna at Shark Field
Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. ET: at Franklin County
Sept. 13, 8 p.m. ET: at South Walton
Sept. 20, 8 p.m. ET: at Rutherford
Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.: Graceville at Shark Field (Homecoming)
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. ET: Blountstown at Shark Field (Senior Night)
Oct. 11: Open
Oct. 18-Nov. 1, Conference playoffs TBA