Revint Solutions this week entered the Adopt a Highway Program by “adopting” a section of U.S. 98 threading through the city.

Revint, and volunteers from among its 25 full-time employees in Gulf County, will work at least quarterly for the next two years to clean the section of U.S. 98 from 22nd Street in Mexico Beach to the Gulf County Line.

Pictured is Mexico Beach Police Chief Anthony Kelley, Mayor Al Cathey, Lee Dixon, Vice President of Operations with Revint Solutions and Susan Thiel, Chairperson for Volunteer Services with Revint.