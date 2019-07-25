Bayou Blue Senior Center: Get ready. Elvis (Jayson Alfano) is coming to the Bayou Blue Senior Center at 201 Mazarac St. in Bayou Blue Aug. 24. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $15. VIP tickets are $25. Tickets can be bought from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, please call the center at 876-1346. Hope to see you there.

School news: Bayou Blue Elementary will hold its kindergarten orientation at 9:30 a.m. and open house at 10 a.m. Aug. 8, the first day of school; Aug. 9 -- pre-K orientation at 9:30 a.m.; Aug. 14 -- open house at 6 p.m.

Bayou Blue Middle: Aug. 1 -- orientation at 10 a.m. for all sixth- and seventh-graders for last names beginning A-J, and at 1 p.m. for last names beginning with K-Z.

Bayou Blue Recreation news:Bayou Blue recreation will hold a Back to School Bash 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30 at 200 at Mazarac St. for grades six through eight. Students should bring take school IDs. Concessions will be sold. There will be games and music. Admission is $5.

St. Louis KC Council 7657 and Ladies Auxiliary: The KC Council will hold its installation of officers on Tuesday. Congratulations to Chaplain Father Robert Rogers, Grand Knight Roy Himel Jr., Deputy GK David Baudean, Chancellor Clyde Duplantis, Treasurer Joel Dupre, Financial Secretary Russell Malbrough, Recorder John LeBlanc, Advocate Richard Charpentier, Warden Wayne Bonvillain, Three-Year Trustee Russell LeBouef, Two-Year Trustee Donald Carlos, Inside Guard Steve Rogers Sr. and Outside Guard Charlie White. Congratulations also to the Ladies Auxiliary Officers -- President Ellen Malbrough, Vice President Pauline White, Recording Secretary Barbara Baudean, Treasurer Jean Giroir, Corresponding Secretary Gale Samanie, Board Member Pookie Daigle and Parliamentarian Sherril Bonvillain. On Sunday, there will be a KC Communion Mass at 8 a.m. with b Biscuit breakfast to follow Mass in the parish hall.

Birthdays: Gloris Hebert, Sue Dupre, Daniel Levron II, Brent Thibodaux, July 25; Peggy LeBouef, Carol Collins, Jacob Hebert, Ann D. Eschete, Lance Trahan, Craig Boudreaux, Rochelle Dupre, Michael Dardar Jr., Hunter Jeansonne, Shane Hebert, Payton Scott, Amanda Gros, July 26; Campanella Sims, Dawn Kimberly, Mark Porche, Johnny Authement, July 27; Lacy Bach, Nicholas Porche, Shelly Gendron, Terry LeBlanc, Kayla Duplantis, Timothy Levron Trahan, July 28; Brianna Ward, Lois Lovell, Davis Naquin, Dana LeCompte, Lucas Trosclair, Terry "T.J." Yates Jr., Daren Price, Byron Caro, Rebecca Mulford, Sandra LeCompte, July 29; Johnny Trosclair, Carol Sevin, Sheri Boudwin, Angela Beebe, Timothy Robichaux, John Hotard, Mark Roberson, Michael Robinson, Jr., Tiffany Watkins, Alyson Morris, Gabriella Triche, July 30; Elaine Labit, Norma Charpentier, Kacie Soudelier, Billy Breaux, Janelle Owens, Kristin Parks, Amber Triche, Myra Scarbrough, July 31; Todd Prevost, Toni Buquet, Ronnie Hendon, Sr., Jean Rogers, Jerome Rogers, Andrea Bergeron, Melanie Pequeno, Raymond Himel, Claude Triche, Annette Babin, Danny Eschete, August 1.

Anniversaries: Meryl and Berwick Levron Jr., Bradys and Christine Benoit, July 25; Mr. and Mrs. John Buquet, July 27; Kristie and Mitch Shockley, July 29; Kelly and Joey Derouen, July 30; Terry and Geralyn Hollier, July 31; Leonard and Marilyn Duet, August 1.