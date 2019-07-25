Holy Savior calendar of events: Today -- Altar Society in the Cenacle Room at 6 p.m.; Sunday -- KC dinner; Aug. 3 -- first Saturday Mass and Rosary at 8 a.m.; Aug. 6 -- bereavement Rosary at 9 a.m.

Holy Savior Catholic School: The school is conducting registration for nursery one through fifth grade. Please call 532-2536 for more information. If you or someone you know would like a tour of the school, please call the office. Follow us on Facebook at Holy Savior Catholic School or on the web at holysaviorschool.org.

Meeting: There will be a fundraiser meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the KC Home.

Baptism: Liam Joseph Schouest.

Died in Christ: Lester J. Vedros Jr.

St. Hilary’s Facebook and website: To find out parish information, updates, Mass times, ministries and pictures of St. Hilary Parish and activities, you can visit sthilaryht.org or go to St. Hilary’s Facebook page at facebook.com/sthilaryofpoitiers/.

St. Hilary news: St.HilaryHT.Formed.Org. is an excellent interactive website that offers access to a wide range of resources to deepen your faith. To access this site, go to sthilaryht.formed.org ad enter code C2BTPT.

Volunteers needed: Any adult wishing to help with the children’s Liturgy of the Word program during the 11 a.m. Masses on Sundays is asked to call Diane at the Parish Office 537-6002, extension 201.

Traveling Chalice: The traveling chalice is taken to a different parishioner’s home weekly to pray for vocations to religious life. We are in need of parish families to accept the traveling chalice each week for it to continue to travel to different homes in the parish community. If you would like to accept the traveling chalice one weekend, call the parish office.

Adult LIFT 3:16 Conference: St. Hilary and St. Anthony has a group going to the Adult LIFT 3:16 Conference in September. If you turned in your $50 deposit, Diane sent an email to all registrants a few weeks ago. Please go to that email and complete the registration process by Friday. Full payment is also due to the parish office by noon Friday. If you are interested in attending Sept. 27-29 and have not registered, call Diane at the parish office to register.

CCD: Don’t forget to register your child for CCD for next school year. If you are registering a child for the first time, you can contact Diane at 537-6002, extension 201, to set up an appointment. If you have a student leaving Catholic school in grades first through 10th and entering public school, that child must attend CCD classes in his or her church parish. If you have any questions, please call Diane at the parish office.

Father John David on retreat: Father John David will be on retreat with the seminarians Monday and Tuesday and Aug. 4 after 11 a.m. Mass through Aug. 8. If you need assistance, contact the Rev. Noas or the parish office.

Outreach line: The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has set up an outreach line for all victims and survivors of sexual abuse. The number is 873-0026.

Sick and homebound: If you have a family member or friend who is in the hospital or at home and cannot get to Mass but would like to receive Communion or talk with a priest, please call the parish office at 537-6002. Remember, we can only visit if we know the person’s requests.