The Panhandle Piecemakers Quilt Club held a drawing for the Lighthouse quilt at their July meeting. After making a phone call to the winner, Karen Wheeler from Tennessee, Karen plans to come to Port St. Joe to pick up the quilt.

The club had planned the drawing earlier until Hurricane Michael interrupted all plans. We felt that the quilt has had even more meaning since the storm.

Opportunity tickets were sold by members throughout the past months at the Farmers Market in Port St. Joe. We hope to bring an awareness of the Panhandle Piecemakers Quilt Club.

We sew together Thursday mornings at the Gulf County Senior Center. We welcome you to stop by and see the many projects in the making.